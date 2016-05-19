SBS Punjabi

Most Australians against boosting refugee intake despite EU crisis

Published 19 May 2016 at 6:51pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
New poll results suggest more than 50 per cent of Australians believe the level of immigration to Australia has been too high in recent years.With the federal election just weeks away and immigration prominent on the campaign agenda, the Essential Poll conducted on behalf of SBS shows most respondents thought the coalition had the right policies on immigration over Labor.Preeti McCarthy reports....

