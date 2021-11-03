Move over mithai, creative grazing platters are here to sweeten your Diwali

Highlights Grazing platter is an artistically ornamented cheeseboard containing cheeses, cold cuts, crackers, nuts, fruits and other small bites

Melbourne-based couple offers Indian inspired gourmet grazing platters, a traditional alternative to Aussie grazing spreads

"Graze spreads are becoming increasingly popular within the Indian community in Australia. This trend is now everywhere," says Sanjeev Arora, an avid foodie, who claims to be the first one to offer a home-style Indian grazing experience to Melbournians.





For the unordained, a grazing platter is a large aesthetic board loaded with cheese, crackers, nuts, fruits and other small bites and dips which your guests can indulge in. This trend originated in Australia but has quickly gained popularity in homes around the globe.



READ MORE Prime Minister Scott Morrison's message of hope and prosperity on Diwali for Indian community in Australia

Advertisement

'A desi alternative to traditional Aussie grazing trend'





The Melbourne-based couple, Shweta Tangri and Sanjeev Arora, who runs 'The Foodie Wok', a COVID borne business says that Indian inspired gourmet grazing platters and boxes are fast becoming a ' desi ' alternative to traditional Aussie grazing table spreads.





"Grazing boxes can be sent as gifts or enjoyed as a family."



These boxes are sure to elevate the shimmer of festivity

There are plenty of options to fill your platters this Diwali. Source: Getty Images/Petri Oeschger Melding modernity with tradition, the platters come with countless permutations and combinations, Mr Arora says.





"Suppliers are becoming innovative these days. You can find a variety of nibbles in these platters that offer finger foods with an Indian twist perfect for occasions like Diwali.





"For instance, in our platters, we offer Gulab jamun custard, halwa trifle in a mason jar with a layer of kalakand , gulabaroon (gulab jamun with rabdi and macaroons), carrot halwa shots, cheeky angoori rasmalai , choco-chip besan laddoos. There are plenty of options to fill your platters," he says.





He adds that Indian-style snacks like samosas, pakoras, dahi bhalle , chats , sliders, pav bhaji , sandwiches and biryani are some of the common choices within the community for festive spreads.



Indian-style snacks like samosas, pakoras, chats, sliders etc. in a 'desi' grazing box. Source: Supplied by Shweta Tangri Talking about the business, Mr Arora says the business idea helped him explore the creative side of his passion for food while he was stuck at home during the enduring lockdowns.





"My wife, Shweta realised there was a gap in the market for Indian fusion food and encouraged me to turn my passion into a profession. It's my wife's innovation," says the broker-turned-chef.



(Left) Shweta Tangri and Sanjeev Arora (Right) Sanjeev Arora with his kids. Source: Supplied by Shweta Tangri Click on the player above to listen to this interview in Punjabi.



