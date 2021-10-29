SBS Punjabi

How to enjoy Diwali treats and still not put on weight? Here are some easy tips from a dietician

SBS Punjabi

Diwali festival and Indian sweets

Tips on how to enjoy Diwali treats and not put on weight Source: Getty Images/Manogna Reddy

Published 29 October 2021 at 12:30pm, updated 1 November 2021 at 6:20pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Diwali is around the corner, which for many means it's time to indulge, eat traditional sweets and junk at the same time. Here are some expert tips from Sydney-based dietician Simran Grover that would help you relish Diwali sweets and snacks without worrying about piling on some extra kilos.

Highlights
  • Sweets should be consumed in moderate quantity, says dietician Simran Grover
  • Sugary sweets with artificial colours can be replaced by healthier sweets available in the market, she says
It's that time of the year again when tempting savoury dishes and irresistible sweets will surround you. A time when most people are likely to binge eat and pile on weight. 

Dietician Simran Grover warns that while festivities are essential, one should never overlook their impact on health.

"It is definitely not possible to completely avoid sweets, but it's always possible to control the intake quantity," she says. 

Ms Grover says healthier options are also available in the market, which substitutes high-calorie sweets with fresh and dry fruits. 

"Sugary sweets can be replaced with fresh or dry fruit choices. An excess amount of sugar when taken over a short span does not only lead to an unhealthy weight gain but is also not good for your teeth, bones and skin.

"It's also important to understand that the advice is to stick to a moderate intake and not to stop eating sweets completely," she says.

Indian sweets
Sweets are not harmful if taken in moderation and occasionally. Source: SBS Punjabi


Click on the player above to listen to this interview in Punjabi.

