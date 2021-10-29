How to enjoy Diwali treats and still not put on weight? Here are some easy tips from a dietician

Highlights Sweets should be consumed in moderate quantity, says dietician Simran Grover

Sugary sweets with artificial colours can be replaced by healthier sweets available in the market, she says

It's that time of the year again when tempting savoury dishes and irresistible sweets will surround you. A time when most people are likely to binge eat and pile on weight.





Dietician Simran Grover warns that while festivities are essential, one should never overlook their impact on health.





"It is definitely not possible to completely avoid sweets, but it's always possible to control the intake quantity," she says.





Advertisement

Ms Grover says healthier options are also available in the market, which substitutes high-calorie sweets with fresh and dry fruits.





"Sugary sweets can be replaced with fresh or dry fruit choices. An excess amount of sugar when taken over a short span does not only lead to an unhealthy weight gain but is also not good for your teeth, bones and skin.





"It's also important to understand that the advice is to stick to a moderate intake and not to stop eating sweets completely," she says.





Sweets are not harmful if taken in moderation and occasionally. Source: SBS Punjabi





Click on the player above to listen to this interview in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









