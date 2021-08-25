Are you piling on 'COVID kilos'? Try these basic tips to manage your weight

Highlights Coronavirus lockdowns have interrupted people's physical routines, often leading to weight gain, says dietitian Simran Grover

Ms Grover says it's important to follow a routine that includes physical exercise to manage 'COVID kilos'

Research shows one in three Australians gained weight during the pandemic

Sydney-based dietitian Simran Grover says staying home has helped Australia contain the virus, but the closure of gyms, playgrounds and recreation centres have affected people's physical routines, leading to unhealthy changes in their body weight.





According to the global market research company Ipsos, around 35% of Australians who participated in their online survey said they had gained weight during the pandemic, slightly higher than the global average.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Ms Grover says many of her clients have piled on extra kilos during the unprecedented lockdowns, which compelled them to stay at home and seek comfort foods.





Sydney-based dietitian Simran Grover. Source: Supplied by Simran Grover





“People faced lockdowns for the first time in their lives. As a result, many resorted to a life that involved sitting on couches for long intervals and eating whatever food was available in their kitchens, often leading to weight gain.





"Some even saw a spike in their sugar levels and cholesterol during periods of isolation," she says.





Ms Grover recommends a "three-point strategy" to reverse lockdown weight gain.





"Firstly, stick to mindful eating. Before picking up on food, ask yourself if you are hungry.





"Secondly, if you are working from home, try to wear formal office clothes at least once a week. We mostly wear informal clothes when working from home, so the extra pounds are not easily noticeable," she says.





Ms Grover suggests that it is also a good idea to keep a water bottle on your work desk to avoid those extra trips to the kitchen which may lure you towards unhealthy food.





"Thirdly, use the time saved in work commute for an indoor physical activity to work your muscles and keep your body moving," she advises.











Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





