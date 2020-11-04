Health tips: How to avoid injuries while working from home

During the coronavirus pandemic, many people began working from home for the very first time. Whilst offices and workplaces have ergonomic workstations, the home environment may not be optimal. Experts note that some people are working from their dining tables, couches, and even their beds.









"There are three aspects of each health-related issue: physical, emotional and chemical"

While working, one should stand up every 45 to 60 mins and do some simple exercises

There is a whopping increase of 150% in back pain cases. Headaches and migraine cases have also increased by 30%





Dr Balraj Ougra, a practising chiropractor in Sydney told SBS Punjabi , “One-third of Australia’s workforce is forced to work from these days due to COVID-19. Two thirds or 63% have developed health-related issues”.





“At home, people are not as particular about the screen levels, don’t take regular breaks, skip meals many times, or in some cases, they could indulge in overeating while working from home”.





Travelling to workplaces was considered as a natural body exercise which is lacking in work from home environment.











Dr Ougra said, “In my clinic, there is a whopping increase of 150% in back pain cases. Headaches and migraine cases have also increased by 30%”.





He says there are three aspects of each health-related issue: physical, emotional, and chemical.





“The physical aspect causes pains like back, neck and headaches. The emotional aspect is when one feels stressed, which causes an increase in blood pressure, heartbeat, fatigue, and related symptoms. The chemical aspect in our body is caused by skipping meals, or in some cases by overeating,” Dr Ougra explains.





“All these aspects result in flaring up pre-existing health issues”.





Since prevention is always better than cure, Dr Ougra suggests, “One must have regular physical movement. While working, one should stand up every 45 to 60 mins and do simple physical exercises like taking deep breaths or raising and dropping the shoulders.”





“It is recommended that everyone should walk 2-3 km daily in the sun to get natural Vitamin-D. Sweating is important for a healthy body, so try to walk briskly. And above all, one must have regular sleep patterns and must sleep for a minimum of 8 to 9 hours daily”.





But in any case, if an injury develops, then it is recommended to take professional advice as soon as possible.





Disclaimer: The above information is general guidance only - if you have specific issues, please seek professional advice from a certified practitioner.





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





