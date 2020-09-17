Making health a priority during the pandemic

Mukta Arora from Sydney wasn’t always eager to get outdoors and take a walk.





But the COVID-19 crisis changed all that…





The walks helped her shake off the stress of an unfamiliar world and helped her live the mantra 'put yourself first.'





She even bought herself a therapeutic dog in March. Mukta Arora has turned to exercise during the COVID-19 crisis. Source: SBS News She wasn’t the only one under pressure.





Melbourne based mother of four Alicia Temmerman was overwhelmed with her new routine of working from home - and supervising her children’s schooling from home.





Locked away from the world and feeling terrible pressure, she decided to create an online community for women.





Hear how some women are meeting the challenges of physical and mental well being during the coronavirus pandemic, by clicking on the audio link above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.



The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





