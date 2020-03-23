Tips to remain fit and active amid coronavirus restrictions

Dr Balraj Ougra, a young chiropractor gives some tips to remain healthy and active while you are restricted to stay away from social life.





Dr Balraj Ougra told SBS Punjabi, ‘Media statistics have revealed the overall impact of Coronavirus and which age groups are particularly affected. We all know what the precautions are to avoid this virus and one of them is self-isolation and remaining indoors’.





‘But it doesn’t mean that we have to stop exercising completely and start taking junk foods. The biggest challenge at this time is, about how to strike a proper physical and emotional balance’.





Our thoughts affect our words, which in turn affect our actions and ultimately the immune system.





Dr Ougra advises that ‘It is very important to maintain physical, mental and chemical balance in your body. Take healthy food, keep exercising at home and avoid intoxicants’.





We all know that most businesses are affected, but small businesses are badly affected. Dr Balraj Ougra runs a small business providing chiropractic services and understand the impact of this virus can affect his business as well.





Dr Balraj Ougra is a founder member of Super Sikhs Sports Club and an active sportsperson. He explains what are the effects of cancelling major sports events, including the Australian Sikh Games, are on athletes and the officials.





‘Most Punjabi athletes have already booked their airfares, accommodation and the purchased the uniforms of the Sikh games and they will have to shift their targets and goals to future times’.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook .









