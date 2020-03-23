SBS Punjabi

Tips to remain fit and active amid coronavirus restrictions

SBS Punjabi

Dr Balraj Ougra

Source: Balraj

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 March 2020 at 11:33am, updated 25 March 2020 at 6:10pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Dr Balraj Ougra, a chiropractor, small business owner and a sportsperson gives some tips to remain healthy and active while you are restricted to stay away from social life.

Published 23 March 2020 at 11:33am, updated 25 March 2020 at 6:10pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Balraj Ougra, a young chiropractor gives some tips to remain healthy and active while you are restricted to stay away from social life.

Dr Balraj Ougra told SBS Punjabi, ‘Media statistics have revealed the overall impact of Coronavirus and which age groups are particularly affected. We all know what the precautions are to avoid this virus and one of them is self-isolation and remaining indoors’.

‘But it doesn’t mean that we have to stop exercising completely and start taking junk foods. The biggest challenge at this time is, about how to strike a proper physical and emotional balance’.

Our thoughts affect our words, which in turn affect our actions and ultimately the immune system.

Dr Ougra advises that ‘It is very important to maintain physical, mental and chemical balance in your body. Take healthy food, keep exercising at home and avoid intoxicants’.

We all know that most businesses are affected, but small businesses are badly affected. Dr Balraj Ougra runs a small business providing chiropractic services and understand the impact of this virus can affect his business as well.

Dr Balraj Ougra is a founder member of Super Sikhs Sports Club and an active sportsperson. He explains what are the effects of cancelling major sports events, including the Australian Sikh Games, are on athletes and the officials.

‘Most Punjabi athletes have already booked their airfares, accommodation and the purchased the uniforms of the Sikh games and they will have to shift their targets and goals to future times’.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
.

Other related stories

How to prepare your body for City2Surf, hear from Dr Balraj Ougra

Navpreet wrote health book in Punjabi specifically to help migrants



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?