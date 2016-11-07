SBS Punjabi

MP Bhagwant Mann explains the reasons behind the confrontation at Manmeet Alisher’s cremation ceremony

SBS Punjabi

MP mann and Gurpreet Ghuggi

MP mann and Gurpreet Ghuggi Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 November 2016 at 5:51pm, updated 9 November 2016 at 11:22pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

MP Bhagwant Mann has come forward to speak out about the exact set of events that lead to the arguments at Manmeet Alisher's cremation ceremony. He alleged that a section of media is trying to defame him.

Published 7 November 2016 at 5:51pm, updated 9 November 2016 at 11:22pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Aam Admi Party’s Punjab convener Gurpreet ‘Ghuggi’ has defended MP Bhagwant Mann’s statement.

The controversy was triggered after Bhagwant Mann was seen having arguments with one of Shiromani Akali Dal’s leader while sitting next to Manmeet's mortal remains.

MP Bhagwant Mann came to Alisher village to pay his respect to the departed soul while this controversy erupted.

READ MORE

MP Bhagwant Mann criticized for ‘creating scenes’ at Manmeet Alisher’s cremation ceremony



It is a noted fact that Manmeet Alisher was one of Aam Admy Party’s volunteers in Australia. His elder brother Amit Alisher is a prominent member of Shiromani Akali Dal. 

 

READ MORE

Video - Manmeet Alisher’s last rites performed amid tears

Video - Manmeet Alisher’s mortal remains reach New Delhi to an emotional reception



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?