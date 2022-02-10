SBS Punjabi

Muslims in India oppose hijab ban

india hijab ban

Indian students hold protest placards Source: AAP

Published 10 February 2022 at 5:54pm, updated 11 February 2022 at 3:13pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Sumeet Kaur
Muslim students in India have expressed their anger over a hijab ban, protesting in favour of the head covering calling it a right, a form of dignity and pride. Female demonstrators say they do not want to choose between their desire to study and to wear the hijab, expressing concern that they are being deprived of their religious rights.

Women wearing hijabs have blocked roads in parts of India and taken a stand against some educational institutions refusing entry to students wearing the Muslim head covering.

Many have chanted 'we want justice'  after reports last week that several schools had blocked girls wearing hijabs from entering because of an education ministry order.

Protester Farheen is questioning the government's thinking, stating she does not understand the rationale. 

"The students of Karnataka who are wearing the hijab, they are being given a separate classes in a separate room, not with the whole class. Why does it, being a secular country?"

In southern Karnataka state, 12 per cent of the population is Muslim and students have been ordered to follow the dress codes determined by schools.

This protester says minorities are being targetted. 

"A strong message should go from our side that we are not ready to tolerate any kind of action against the hijab in any part of the country. We are seeing that attacks against Islam and Muslims have increased in the country. The entire country is moving towards the ideology of a Hindu nation and that is why we Muslims are being threatened so that we adapt to the Hindu traditions."

Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.

