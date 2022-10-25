‘My dream’: Indian-Australian director Ron Kahlon showcasing burning social issues

Highlights Ron Kahlon is a Melbourne-based director and writer

‘Having a story is one thing, knowing what to do with it is another,’ says Ron Kahlon

The 36-year-old director is known for his unconventional thriller narrative style

Hailing from the small village of Zira in the Indian state of Punjab, Ron Kahlon migrated to Australia in 2014 to study business and accounting.





But with a love for storytelling, Mr Kahlon sought a career change and transitioned to be a filmmaker, something he had always dreamed of.



Ron Kahlon on the set of his award-winning film 'The Untold' Credit: Supplied “I always wanted to be in films, but my parents wanted me to do an MBA and to fulfil their dream I moved to Australia.”





“After fulfilling my parents' dreams, I decided to fulfil mine which is making films.”





The director whose recent award-winning project 'The Untold' was released to the public on over-the-top platforms told SBS Punjabi that he grew up in a defence family where he had limited access to the cinema.



With a love for storytelling, Ron Kahlon sought a career change and transitioned to be a filmmaker. "My childhood was spent growing up in various places around India as my father was an Indian Army Officer, who didn't like watching movies and we didn't even have a television then."





"But one day, a friend of mine told me about a cinema in an army shed where we would sneak in through the back door every Friday and watch movies," says Mr Kahlon.



Talking about his directorial debut, Mr Kahlon said that he entered the industry with two music video projects and soon delved into the world of films focusing on social cohesion and pressing social issues.





"Exposure to diverse communities, cultures and experiences in my life instilled in me a passion to write about and showcase burning social issues through visual storytelling."





“And then I wrote and directed my first film 'The Seashell' featuring the late Aboriginal actor Uncle Jack Charles, the film that reflects on the effects of global warming,” says Mr Kahlon



Uncle Jack Charles with Ron Kahlon and team while shooting for the film The Seashell Credit: Ron Kahlon Having a strong interest in the horror and thriller genres, the 36-year-old director is also known for his unconventional narrative style where he portrays the inner struggles of characters inspired by real-life scenarios.





Driven by the growing fanbase of Indian cinema worldwide and his own passion for giving back to the community, Mr Kahlon says he is committed to working with talents from different walks of life, countries and cultures.



