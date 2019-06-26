SBS Punjabi

‘My Next Trip’: Angry customers demand answers on lost money

Brisbane-based Bhullar family spent nearly $4,300 to purchase air tickets from Brisbane to Amritsar in India.

Brisbane-based Bhullar family spent over $4000 to purchase air tickets for their travel from Brisbane to Amritsar in India. Source: Supplied

Published 26 June 2019 at 4:50pm, updated 8 July 2019 at 5:49pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Migrants from the Indian-subcontinent have accused a Melbourne-based travel agency of incompetency after they allegedly paid for tickets which were either cancelled or were never issued.

At least three Indian families in Australia have lost thousands of dollars in airfares after a Melbourne-based travel company My Next Trip ceased its operations. know the full story: 
‘My Next Trip’: Travellers lose thousands in travel agency collapse



