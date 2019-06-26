‘My Next Trip’: Angry customers demand answers on lost money

At least three Indian families in Australia have lost thousands of dollars in airfares after a Melbourne-based travel company My Next Trip ceased its operations. know the full story:
Brisbane-based Bhullar family spent over $4000 to purchase air tickets for their travel from Brisbane to Amritsar in India. Source: Supplied
Published 26 June 2019 at 4:50pm, updated 8 July 2019 at 5:49pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Migrants from the Indian-subcontinent have accused a Melbourne-based travel agency of incompetency after they allegedly paid for tickets which were either cancelled or were never issued.
