'My parents are my biggest inspiration,' says Melbourne's aspiring Punjabi singer Supan Aulakh

The 25-year-old says she draws her inspiration from her parents

Ms Aulkah says her singing career has been inspired by her mum, Surinder Sidak , who has penned many poetry books and Punjabi gazals and her father, Mahinga Singh Senger, a theatre artist by profession.





Hailing from a family entrenched in the world of art, theatre and literature, the 25-year-old says it was only natural for her to gravitate towards music and singing.





“I developed a passion for music and singing right from my childhood. I still remember the school days when I attended music classes where I got many opportunities to represent my school in various competitions," Ms Aulakh fondly recalls.





“That was the beginning of my singing journey. When I was in 10th grade back in India, my mother encouraged me to take professional training.”





Supan Aulakh (L) with her mother Surinder Sidak (R) Source: Supplied by Supan Aulakh





'My family is my strength'





Her family decided to migrate to Australia in 2011 when she had just forayed into classical singing.





“When we arrived in Australia, everything was so new. Other things, including academics and job hunt, became my priority while singing took a backseat for a while," she says.





“But with my mother always encouraging me to practice and sing at family functions, I gradually regained my confidence and started to focus on my musical journey."





Supan Aulakh with her family Source: Supplied by Mr Singh





Ms Aulakh has since recorded and uploaded two cover songs on YouTube and is now waiting for the release of her first single.





She says her husband and the rest of the family have been her biggest cheerleaders.





“My family has always been my biggest motivation and support. They've always made it possible for me to fulfil my dreams. After marriage, many women give up on their careers, but I believe that If you have the talent, never doubt yourself,” she says.











