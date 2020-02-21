My poetic heart wasn't made to take boring clerical orders

SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen My poetic heart wasn't made to take boring clerical ordersPlay12:50SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Source: Masood MallhiGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (23.53MB)Published 21 February 2020 at 6:14pmSource: SBS Iqbal Rameez Haider quit his boring job as revenue officer in DC office and took to writing Ghazals, Nazams, Dohe, Tappe, Bolliyan and Mahiye for full time. Listen to the full story in today's cultural report from Pakistan.Published 21 February 2020 at 6:14pmSource: SBSListen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Other related storiesBook Review- 'Kalar Vich Gulab' by Masood MallhiMasood Mallhi interviews Pakistani Punjabi Poet Masood Ahmed 'Okarvi'Kitab Parch’aul ‘Sooraj Labhda Saya’ as presented by Masood MallhiShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crashDon't die without one: why every adult should have a WillWhat's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?