My poetic heart wasn't made to take boring clerical orders

Iqbal Rameez Haider

Published 21 February 2020 at 6:14pm
Iqbal Rameez Haider quit his boring job as revenue officer in DC office and took to writing Ghazals, Nazams, Dohe, Tappe, Bolliyan and Mahiye for full time. Listen to the full story in today's cultural report from Pakistan.

