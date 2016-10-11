Mythology and significance of Indian festival of ‘Dusehra’

Dusehra celebrations at Manchester, UK Source: Photo by Pete Birkinshaw Flicker -Wikipedia
Published 11 October 2016 at 7:11pm, updated 11 October 2016 at 7:41pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Dussehra is one of the major Hindu festivals of India. It is celebrated throughout the country with great zeal and enthusiasm. Dussehra symbolizes the conquest of good over evil. Preetinder Grewal reports..
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
