Nagar Kahani - Chakwal city

Chakwal

Chakwal

Published 29 January 2016 at 10:46pm
By Masood mallhi
Chakwal is the headquarter and main city of Chakwal District, Punjab, Pakistan. it is named after Chaudhry Chaku Khan,[citation needed] chief of the Mair Minhas tribe from Jammu, who founded it in 1525 CE during the era of the Mughal Emperor, Zaheerudun BaburMasood Mallhi brings you the full story of this area in this week's Nagar Kahani.

