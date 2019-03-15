Naiktha Bains wins her second tennis singles title

Brisbane based Naiktha Bains has won a second singles title in her career as a professional tennis player.





She beat fellow Queenslander Kaylah McPhee in a marathon three-setter on March 10, despite losing a closely fought tie-breaker in the second set. The final score-line read 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi Naiktha Bains said, “I’m thrilled to win this title. I won my first professional title around two years ago, but that was only a $15K tournament. This one is $25 and it feels great, more so because my opponent really made me work hard to secure the win.”





Naiktha Bains after winning the Mildura Grand Tennis International Source: Supplied





Naiktha Bains made her debut in the Australian Open in 2017 and she hopes to be in a Grand Slam tournament soon.





"I think my WTP ranking is now 250, and depending on whether that is enough to be at Roland Garros (French Open), or Wimbledon, I’d love to be in the reckoning at a Grand Slam tournament. I hope to be in the running for the Australian Open again next year, because it was a great experience this year.”





Born in Leeds (UK), Ms Bains began playing tennis when she was just 6-years-old. She moved to Australia when she was eight, and continued to play with great rigour and discipline.





Her father Gurnake Bains has been always been her coach, even though she has trained off and on under two other coaches Australia.





So how does the father-daughter dynamic work as a coach-player, we asked Ms Bains.





“I think I prefer it like that. My Dad knows me better than anyone else, apart from my mother of course, and he’s the best person to coach me.”





“He was a semi-professional football player in England but had to give it up due to injury. He then took up tennis, and has coached me from ever since I was 6.”





Talking about her tough training and fitness regime, Ms Bains said, “I start the day with two hours of tennis early in the morning. That’s followed by two hours in the gym, and then another two hours on the tennis court again. Of course there are warm ups and warm downs to each of those sessions.”





“But it doesn’t feel like a chore, because I simply love playing tennis,” she said.





Commenting on the disparity of pay between male and female tennis players, which has been a subject of controversy recently, Ms Bains said, "Well I don't look at it that way at all. I don't play tennis to win money. I just love playing and if winning brings any financial reward, that's a bonus. But I don't compare prize monies like that."





