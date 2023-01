SBS Punjabi's correspondent Masood Mallhi was there from November 11-14 and sent exclusive photos and audio reports for our listeners.





This is the last report in this series, for the 2016 Gurpurab. To catch up with our previous coverage, click on the links below.





READ MORE Pilgrims visiting Nankana Sahib share their experiences with SBS Punjabi







READ MORE Preparations at Nankana Sahib on the eve of Guru Nanak Gurupurb