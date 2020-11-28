SBS Punjabi

Nankana Sahib is welcoming 1,500 Sikh pilgrims from around the world for Guru Nanak's 551st birth anniversary

Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary at Nankana Sahib Pakistan

All arrangements have been finalised to accommodate over 1300 Sikhs visiting Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary this year. Source: Masud Mallhi

Published 28 November 2020
'Despite coronavirus restrictions, the spirits of Sikh sangat are still flying high', according to the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, adding that 1,500 Sikh pilgrims are expected to come to Nankana Sahib from overseas, to celebrate the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji which falls on 30th November this year.

Amir Singh, the general secretary of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee told SBS Punjabi, "All arrangements to accommodate approximately 1,500 Sikhs visiting from overseas have been made by the committee with help from the government of Pakistan".

"Of these, nearly 1200 will come from India and we have made full arrangements for them from Wagah border itself. Another 300 pilgrims are expected from other countries like US, Canada, and Europe, despite lockdown conditions in some countries due to COVID-19."

He adds, "Since Nankana Sahib is the birthplace of the founder of Sikh religion Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Pakistan is a second home for the Sikhs, and they are always welcome here".

Apart from the main Gurdwara Janamasthan at the Guru's birthplace, six other Gurdwaras have been opened up for the visiting Sikhs, for which preparations had begun months ago.

PSGPC Secretary Amir Singh speaking to SBS Punjabi's Masood Mallhi about Guru Nanak's 551st parkash purab preparations
PSGPC Secretary Amir Singh speaking to SBS Punjabi's Masood Mallhi about Guru Nanak's 551st parkash purab preparations


PSGPC Secretary Amir Singh general secretary says all arrangements like food, accommodation and travel have been made for the expected 1,500 Sikhs coming from all over the world, despite the COVID pandemic. 

This year's Vaisakhi celebrations were also impacted due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Singh said, "Next year, 21st February is the 100th year of Saka Nankana Sahib. Therefore, PSGPC has already started preparing to celebrate this great occasion. Hopefully, the Covid-19 will be completely finished by then".

Visitors to Nankana Sahib share their emotions and experiences with SBS Punjabi

Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib ready to welcome pilgrims from around the world



 

 

