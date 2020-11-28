Nankana Sahib is welcoming 1,500 Sikh pilgrims from around the world for Guru Nanak's 551st birth anniversary

Amir Singh, the general secretary of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee told SBS Punjabi , "All arrangements to accommodate approximately 1,500 Sikhs visiting from overseas have been made by the committee with help from the government of Pakistan".





"Of these, nearly 1200 will come from India and we have made full arrangements for them from Wagah border itself. Another 300 pilgrims are expected from other countries like US, Canada, and Europe, despite lockdown conditions in some countries due to COVID-19."





He adds, "Since Nankana Sahib is the birthplace of the founder of Sikh religion Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Pakistan is a second home for the Sikhs, and they are always welcome here".





Apart from the main Gurdwara Janamasthan at the Guru's birthplace, six other Gurdwaras have been opened up for the visiting Sikhs, for which preparations had begun months ago.





PSGPC Secretary Amir Singh speaking to SBS Punjabi's Masood Mallhi about Guru Nanak's 551st parkash purab preparations Source: SBS Punjabi





This year's Vaisakhi celebrations were also impacted due to Coronavirus pandemic.





Mr Singh said, "Next year, 21st February is the 100th year of Saka Nankana Sahib. Therefore, PSGPC has already started preparing to celebrate this great occasion. Hopefully, the Covid-19 will be completely finished by then".





















