Visitors to Nankana Sahib share their emotions and experiences with SBS Punjabi

A visitor from India speaking to SBS Punjabi's Masood Mallhi at Nankana Sahib, Pakistan

A visitor from India speaking to SBS Punjabi's Masood Mallhi at Nankana Sahib, Pakistan Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 13 November 2019 at 11:13am
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Masood mallhi
Source: SBS
SBS Punjabi program crossed live to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, where thousands of pilgrims had thronged from around the world, to celebrate Guru Nanak's 550th birthday.

On the occasion of Guru Nanak's landmark birth anniversary, visitors from all around the world visited Pakistan, first visiting the newly-opened Kartarpur complex, then Nankana Sahib, Panja Sahib and other shrines of significance to the Sikh community.

Pilgrim speaking to SBS Punjabi from Nankana Sahib
Pilgrim speaking to SBS Punjabi from Nankana Sahib Source: SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi's Masood Mallhi caught up with many of the pilgrims at Nankana Sahib, who shared not only their experiences but also their heartfelt emotions.
Pilgrim speaking to SBS Punjabi from Nankana Sahib
Source: SBS Punjabi


Pilgrim speaking to SBS Punjabi from Nankana Sahib
Source: SBS Punjabi

Click on the audio link above to hear what they had to say. 

