ਨਸ਼ਾ ਮੁਕਤ ਹੋਵੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ – Is Punjab really a ‘Druggy’ state?

Drug abuse in Punjab

Punjab against drugs Source: Supplied

Published 10 June 2016 at 9:21pm, updated 25 January 2017 at 10:14pm
By Preetinder Grewal
In recent weeks there has been increasing attention in the media given to the Punjab drug epidemic. This is not a new problem but things are getting worse as almost a whole generation of young people is being lost to recreational drugs. If effective action is not taken to deal with the problem it will mean dark days ahead for this part of the world. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports...

