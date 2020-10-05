Navjot Singh Sidhu shares stage with CM Amarinder Singh at a farmers rally

In this week's Punjabi Diary, know more about the farmers' protests in Punjab, after the central government passes the three bills;





Chief Minister Captain Amarinder says the new legislation will ring the death knell for farmers in Punjab;





Rahul Gandhi kick starts the three-day 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' in Punjab, as cricketer turned politician Navjot Sidhu joins the Chief Minister on stage after cold-shouldering each other for a year and a half;





and Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi's government of being a 'puppet' in the hands of industrialists.





To hear the full report, please click on the audio player above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus



