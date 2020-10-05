Navjot Singh Sidhu shares stage with CM Amarinder Singh at a farmers rally

SIDHU CAPTAIN

Source: SBS

After a tractor rally in Badhni Kallan in support of farmers, Navjot Singh Sidhu joined Captain Amrinder Singh on stage for the first time in nearly one and half years.

In this week's Punjabi Diary, know more about the farmers' protests in Punjab, after the central government passes the three bills;

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder says the new legislation will ring the death knell for farmers in Punjab;

Rahul Gandhi kick starts the three-day 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' in Punjab, as cricketer turned politician Navjot Sidhu joins the Chief Minister on stage after cold-shouldering each other for a year and a half;

and Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi's government of being a 'puppet' in the hands of industrialists.

To hear the full report, please click on the audio player above. 

