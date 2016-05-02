New ad campaign to combat family violence

The ad campaign is designed to combat early attitudes of disrespect towards women and is being rolled out on various media outlets.











Advocacy groups have welcomed this initiative by the federal government, including Domestic Violence Victoria. Chie executive Fiona McCormack says, others in the past often focused on the prevalence of violence against women, rarely the cause.











But some others in the DV sector would like to see this taken even further. Violence New South Wales Moo Baulch wants the campaign to allocate sufficient resources to back it at the frontline offices - where workers deal with cases of family violence.

















Please note: If you are seeking help regarding a family violence matter, please call 1800 RESPECT or 1800 737 732. This is a free call, from anywhere within Australia and if you can't speak English fluently, an interpreter can be arranged. In case of emergency, please call 000



















