SBS Punjabi

New COVID variants can evade vaccine protections

SBS Punjabi

DNA Virus Wide

DNA Infection. Concept. 3D Render Source: Variants of Covid-19 - Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 July 2022 at 2:44pm, updated 22 July 2022 at 2:07pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

The World Health Organisation says coronavirus cases have tripled across Europe recently, accounting for nearly half of all infections globally. Hospitalisation rates in the region have also doubled. Scientists say the new omicron varieties are to blame.

Published 21 July 2022 at 2:44pm, updated 22 July 2022 at 2:07pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
Scientists are reacting to the sudden increase in new COVID-19 variants as it demonstrates a remarkable capacity to evade the protection provided by vaccination.

The new omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, which appear to have milder symptoms than the alpha and delta, are still a source of concern for countries like the US, where infections are still rising.

The BA.5 now accounts for 65 per cent of cases in the United States, and the BA.4 accounts for another 16 per cent.

Advertisement
A medical school professor from the University of East Anglia [[UEA]] Paul Hunter, claims that the BA.5 is also the dominant strain of coronavirus worldwide.

"It was first described in South Africa, whether it came from South Africa or somewhere else in Africa is, I don't think we're sure. It also appeared with another one called  BA.4. So both of these variants have been spreading and pretty much they've spread globally and  I think BA.5 is now the dominant variant across, certainly most, if not all of the European countries."

The variants have also recently increased hospital admissions and deaths in different states and localities in the US, prompting the authorities to reconsider their responses. 

 

Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Also read

COVID-19 vaccination requirements to be lifted for international arrivals in Australia

'Mandate by stealth': Masks required in some schools




Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack