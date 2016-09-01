SBS Punjabi

New Five Dollars note launched in Australia today

Published 1 September 2016 at 4:41pm
By MP Singh
Today, a new-look, five-dollar note has entered circulation in Australia. It is the first time the Reserve Bank has issued a new note in 25 years.

The Reserve Bank has printed 170 million new five-dollar notes, enough to replace the current ones already in circulation. Michele Bullock says the Queen remains on the new-look note and the colour scheme remains similar, but there are some key security features.

 

 





