New Ministry Stirs Debate

Zed Seselja's appointment raises questions Source: AAP
Published 19 July 2016 at 5:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove has sworn in the new-look ministry of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Mr Turnbull accompanied his Cabinet members and outer ministers to Government House in Canberra, where they officially received their titles. But as Preeti McCarthy reports, Mr Turnbull's line-up is not without its critics -- from both within and without his own party.
Published 19 July 2016 at 5:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share