SBS Punjabi

New Ministry Stirs Debate

SBS Punjabi

Zed Seselja's appointment raises questions

Zed Seselja's appointment raises questions Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 July 2016 at 5:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove has sworn in the new-look ministry of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Mr Turnbull accompanied his Cabinet members and outer ministers to Government House in Canberra, where they officially received their titles. But as Preeti McCarthy reports, Mr Turnbull's line-up is not without its critics -- from both within and without his own party.

Published 19 July 2016 at 5:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?