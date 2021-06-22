SBS Punjabi

New report finds majority of backpackers are underpaid in Australia

Kate says the underpayment of backpackers is an issue that needs to be addressed. Source: Supplied

Published 22 June 2021 at 11:47am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:28pm
By Biwa Kwan, Bernadette Clarke
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

A new report details evidence of exploitation and wage theft experienced by backpackers working in the horticultural industry. It found four in five backpackers in Australia are underpaid, while some allege they experienced sexual harassment and racism when working on Australian farms.

When Kate came to Australia from Taiwan in 2019, before the pandemic, she was attracted by advertisements promising an adventure. She imagined the combination of a holiday while earning a wage.

Kate found the reality somewhat different as she was put to work on a lemon and mandarin farm and earning below the minimum wage.

Kate, a backpacker, is now taking her story to Canberra to advocate for an end to the underpayment of workers in the agricultural sector and for better working conditions.

A translator helped Kate explain her experience with SBS News.

"Kate says she was expecting a very exciting three months, as it was advertised or what it's talked about having a fantastic working holiday, when she came here she was thinking she can do the three months then have a great lift here but the reality is that it is super hard work and she had to work a lot."

But it was the living conditions that she was unprepared for - living in a room with seven other people and dumpster diving for food.

Via a translator, Kate issued this advice to other backpackers.

 

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.


