New Shadow Ministry Announced

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten andTanya Plibersek

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten andTanya Plibersek Source: AAP

Published 25 July 2016 at 10:56am
By Preeti K McCarthy
Federal opposition leader Bill Shorten has announced the makeup of his new, expanded ministry.Federal Opposition leader Bill Shorten's mega-ministry of 32, features eight M-PS from regional areas and 13 women.The reshuffle sees Deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek take on a new education super-portfolio. Preeti McCarthy has the full report...

