SBS Punjabi

New study challenges the benefits of heart surgery

SBS Punjabi

Heart surgeons during a heart operation

Heart operation Source: Westend61

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2019 at 11:17am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

A recent study on people with heart disease in US is challenging medical dogma and calls into question some of the most common practices in heart care.

Published 25 November 2019 at 11:17am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
According to the study, patients with severe but stable heart disease won't cut their risk of having a heart attack or dying by having surgery instead of medication. 

The results challenge medical dogma and call into question some of the most common practices in heart care.

According to the report's authors it is the strongest evidence yet that tens of thousands of costly surgical procedures and operations are either unnecessary or premature. 

Dr. Glenn Levine of Baylor University in Texas says he believes the majority of patients would prefer to be treated by medicines alone, rather than have invasive heart surgery.

"I think the bottom line message in this study is that many patients with stable symptoms, not having a lot of chest pains, will do just as well treated with medicine alone, compared to medicines plus fixing their heart blockages."

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

More from SBS Punjabi

Do you know the warning signs of a heart attack?

9000 Australians die from heart attacks every year

Mothers of three or more children at greater risk of heart failure



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?