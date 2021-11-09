SBS Punjabi

New study shows benefits of alcohol consumption among older Australians

SBS Punjabi

A new survey has some surprising results about drinking during the pandemic

A new survey has some surprising results about drinking during the pandemic Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 November 2021 at 10:23am, updated 11 November 2021 at 2:29pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

Moderate alcohol consumption for older Australians has been found to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. That is according to a new study which followed the drinking habits of 18,000 people over the age of 70.

Published 10 November 2021 at 10:23am, updated 11 November 2021 at 2:29pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Participants were followed over a three-to-seven year period and none of the those involved had existing heart issues or other severe diseases. 

But what the study didn’t look at is why alcohol appeared to reduce the risks of cardiovascular disease. 

Professor Ryan says previous studies have shown that anti-oxidants found in red wine can be beneficial, but they can also be found in fruit and vegetables. 

Advertisement
The Heart Foundation's Julie Anne Mitchell says that alcohol isn’t considered to be part of a healthy diet and the findings should be approached with some caution.

We have to interpret the findings cautiously and certainly any one study does not justify a change in recommendations or views. I think that if people stick to the advice of the NHMRC (National Health and Medical Research Council) and indeed the Heart Foundations alcohol and cardiovascular guidelines then drinking alcohol in moderation is recommended and if you don't drink alcohol there's not a reason to start.

Click on the player above to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Other related podcasts

Here’s what you need to know about buying a private health cover

A new approach to health and safety messaging in migrant communities



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack