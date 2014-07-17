SBS Punjabi

‘Not just a library but a mission’ Daljit Ami talks about Panjab Digital Library

Panjab Digital Library

Panjab Digital Library web screenshot Source: Supplied

Published 17 July 2014 at 10:44pm, updated 3 February 2017 at 11:01pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Here we speak to Daljit Ami from Panjab Digital Library. The library project was established with a focus on archiving the endangered invaluable manuscripts and other literature to conserve and defend the heritage, culture and language of Panjab. SBS Punjabi' Preetinder Singh Grewal reports...

Panjab Digital Library (PDL) was established to locate, digitize, preserve, collect and make accessible the accumulated wisdom of the Panjab region, without distinction as to script, language, religion, nationality, or other physical condition.

The project emerged from the concerns shared by a group of individuals for the fast-disappearing or already-lost heritage of Sikhs and Panjab.

In many such cases, valuable material, rare literature, architecture and signs of much celebrated memories were completely destroyed, whether by ageing, accident or human aggression. Despite these losses, it was clear there was still a lot left that worth saving.

This vision of preservation was the primary motivation for the project. After much deliberation and brainstorming, the project was established with a focus on archiving the endangered invaluable manuscripts and other literature to conserve and defend the heritage, culture and language of Panjab.

