‘Not just a library but a mission’ Daljit Ami talks about Panjab Digital Library

Panjab Digital Library (PDL) was established to locate, digitize, preserve, collect and make accessible the accumulated wisdom of the Panjab region, without distinction as to script, language, religion, nationality, or other physical condition.





The project emerged from the concerns shared by a group of individuals for the fast-disappearing or already-lost heritage of Sikhs and Panjab.





In many such cases, valuable material, rare literature, architecture and signs of much celebrated memories were completely destroyed, whether by ageing, accident or human aggression. Despite these losses, it was clear there was still a lot left that worth saving.



