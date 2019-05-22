SBS Punjabi

Not many overseas born MPs in the newly-elected parliament

SBS Punjabi

The empty chamber of the House of representatives is seen at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, November 27, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

The empty chamber of the House of representatives is seen at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 May 2019 at 3:57pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

The newly-elected federal parliament may have a record number of female MPs but it is likely to have fewer MPs born overseas than the last. The lack of ethnic diversity has sparked calls for controversial candidate citizenship requirements to be scrapped.

Published 22 May 2019 at 3:57pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Australia may be a multicultural success story but it's hardly reflective in the nation's corridors of power. 

And critics like Greens leader Richard Di Natale say the election has done little to soften federal parliament's reputation as a white boy's club.

While there are set to be around ten per cent more women in the next parliament, the number of MPs born overseas looks likely to decline.

Richard Di Natale says the figures also raised questions about whether controversial citizenship requirements in the constitution are deterring Australians with a multicultural background from standing for parliament.

"Section 44 is an anachronism from a by-gone era. We need a referendum to abolish the section 44 clause that means if you are a dual citizen you can't run for parliament. It's a nonsense," he said.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


More from SBS Punjabi

Hard-working Australians lose ‘millions’ in Indian cryptocurrency scheme

This is how Indian-origin candidates fared in Australian federal elections

Australian Indians with OCI cards ineligible to run for federal elections



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?