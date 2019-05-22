Not many overseas born MPs in the newly-elected parliament

Australia may be a multicultural success story but it's hardly reflective in the nation's corridors of power.





And critics like Greens leader Richard Di Natale say the election has done little to soften federal parliament's reputation as a white boy's club.





While there are set to be around ten per cent more women in the next parliament, the number of MPs born overseas looks likely to decline.





Richard Di Natale says the figures also raised questions about whether controversial citizenship requirements in the constitution are deterring Australians with a multicultural background from standing for parliament.





"Section 44 is an anachronism from a by-gone era. We need a referendum to abolish the section 44 clause that means if you are a dual citizen you can't run for parliament. It's a nonsense," he said.





