NSW TAFE willing to train over half-a-billion Indians: Luke Foley

The United Indian Associations celebrated India's Independence Day at Parramatta’s riverside park by having a colourful and vibrant show of Indian culture.





People from all walks of life enjoyed a day full of festivities along the cool setup of Riverside, Parramatta.





Politicians from all sides of Australian politics congratulated all the Indians on the 71st Indian Independence Day.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Luke Foley, the NSW leader of opposition complimented the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for his efforts to have healthy and strong relations with Australia. NSW Labor Leader Luke Foley objects to media coverage of Chinese influence in Australian politics. (AAP) Source: AAP





Mr Foley said: "In response to Indian Prime Minister Mr Modi’s initiatives, the NSW TAFE commission can provide training to more than half billion Indians by 2025".





"Teaching the Asian languages in NSW schools will surely help in improving business and other relations with these countries, particularly India."





Mr Foley said Punjabi will also be taught in NSW public schools soon.





Speaking about his love for cricket, Mr Foley said he is proud to have played cricket in Delhi.





"I am the patron of Auburn cricket club where most of the players belong to various cultures."





