SBS Punjabi

NSW TAFE willing to train over half-a-billion Indians: Luke Foley

SBS Punjabi

Mateship fair 2018

Source: SBS Punjabi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 August 2018 at 9:36am, updated 7 August 2018 at 2:36pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

NSW leader of opposition Luke Foley appreciated efforts of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have 'strong' relations with Australia.

Published 7 August 2018 at 9:36am, updated 7 August 2018 at 2:36pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
The United Indian Associations celebrated India's Independence Day at Parramatta’s riverside park by having a colourful and vibrant show of Indian culture.

People from all walks of life enjoyed a day full of festivities along the cool setup of Riverside, Parramatta.

Politicians from all sides of Australian politics congratulated all the Indians on the 71st Indian Independence Day.

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Luke Foley, the NSW leader of opposition complimented the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for his efforts to have healthy and strong relations with Australia.
NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley
NSW Labor Leader Luke Foley objects to media coverage of Chinese influence in Australian politics. (AAP) Source: AAP


Mr Foley said: "In response to Indian Prime Minister Mr Modi’s initiatives, the NSW TAFE commission can provide training to more than half billion Indians by 2025".

"Teaching the Asian languages in NSW schools will surely help in improving business and other relations with these countries, particularly India."

Mr Foley said Punjabi will also be taught in NSW public schools soon.

Speaking about his love for cricket, Mr Foley said he is proud to have played cricket in Delhi.

"I am the patron of Auburn cricket club where most of the players belong to various cultures."

Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE

ICC names Virat Kohli Cricketer of the Year, bestows more awards

This Aussie legend is furious at Australian media for comparing Virat Kohli with Trump

Virat Kohli named among the highest-paid athletes in the world

Virat Kohli goes after Steve Smith for 'crossing the line'

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma marry in Italy- Here are the pictures



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?