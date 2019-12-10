SBS Punjabi

NZ volcano claims 5 lives including 3 from Australia

SBS Punjabi

An image provided by visitor Michael Schade shows White Island (Whakaari) volcano, as it erupts, in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, 09 December 2019.

An image provided by visitor Michael Schade shows White Island (Whakaari) volcano, as it erupts. Source: EPA/MICHAEL SCHADE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 December 2019 at 6:50pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says authorities have seen no more signs of life on White Island and don't believe they will find any more survivors. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says three of those who lost their lives were Australians.

Published 10 December 2019 at 6:50pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Five people are confirmed dead and eight are still missing following the December 9 volcano disaster in New Zealand.

“To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time and in your sorrow,” said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as she addressed a press conference in the town of Whakatane, where she some light on Monday's devastating volcano eruption.

She confirmed 47 people were on Whakaari/White Island when it erupted.

Thirty-one of those were still in hospital on Tuesday morning, and five have died.

Ms Ardern says the eight still missing are presumed dead, following multiple reconnaissance flights over the island.

Apart from Australia, tourists from the US, the UK, China and Malaysia are among those missing or injured.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


 

Also Read:

‘Abused and Abandoned': Project to tackle family violence in Melbourne's Indian community

The journey of a bedridden patient who is now a yoga teacher

What you can and can't do during Level 2 water restrictions



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?