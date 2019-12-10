NZ volcano claims 5 lives including 3 from Australia

Five people are confirmed dead and eight are still missing following the December 9 volcano disaster in New Zealand.





“To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time and in your sorrow,” said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as she addressed a press conference in the town of Whakatane, where she some light on Monday's devastating volcano eruption.





She confirmed 47 people were on Whakaari/White Island when it erupted.





Thirty-one of those were still in hospital on Tuesday morning, and five have died.





Ms Ardern says the eight still missing are presumed dead, following multiple reconnaissance flights over the island.





Apart from Australia, tourists from the US, the UK, China and Malaysia are among those missing or injured.











