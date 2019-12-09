SBS Punjabi

What you can and can't do during Level 2 water restrictions

SBS Punjabi

watering garden

Source: Milly Eaton from Pexels

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 December 2019 at 5:26pm, updated 10 December 2019 at 10:47am
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

You can only water your garden before 10am or after 4pm and only with a watering can or a bucket. You can only wash your car with a bucket or at a commercial car wash, not with your hose. You can top up your pool for 15 minutes so you maintain the water level above your skimmer box line.

Published 9 December 2019 at 5:26pm, updated 10 December 2019 at 10:47am
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The greater Sydney dam levels are currently at just over 46 per cent and are expected to drop to 45 per cent by next month.

While typically Level 2 restrictions would only be introduced when dams drop to 40 per cent, Premier Gladys Berejiklian says given the lack of rain and a hot summer predicted, they are necessary sooner.

If the drought continues and there is no rain, Mr Hadfield says new restrictions will have to be set based on the conditions.

He's urging people to be sparing in their water use, not just outdoors but inside the home as well.

About three-quarters of all the residential use of water is indoors so there is a lot that people can do. Make sure your dishwasher or washing machine is fully loaded before you turn it on, make sure you fix any leaks around your house and again the biggest one, and it is an easy one to do, is just try and limit your showers. We are recommending if people can cut their shower time by about a minute that'll save about nine-litres of water and that might not sound a lot for individuals, but if the five-million people across Sydney did that, that'd be a 45-million-litres of water saved every day.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

‘We’ll have no water’: Australia's blueberry farmers fear 'big losses' if drought continues

Australia’s drought could be a reason for highest suicide rate: study

United Sikhs comes to the aid of drought stricken Australian farmers



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?