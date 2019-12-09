SBS Punjabi

The journey of a bedridden patient who is now a yoga teacher

Sydney-based yoga instructor Toneet Gill.

Published 10 December 2019 at 8:55am, updated 10 December 2019 at 9:19am
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Toneet Gill cured her illness by taking yoga lessons in India. Now that she is fully fit, she is helping people in Sydney benefit from her experience and training.

Sydney-based yoga instructor Toneet Gill’s body threw up a challenge at her some years ago when it became difficult for her to even walk from one room to another at home. Today, she helps people overcome such challenges through her practice of therapeutic yoga.

“I had a full-time job which involved a lot of typing. As time passed, my body began to feel aches here and there. Then came a time when I was totally constrained to my bed. I couldn’t event walk from one room to another,” recalls Ms Gill, speaking to SBS Punjabi.

She details the benefits yoga has had on her health and talks about the side-effects some medications had on her when nothing seemed to work.

Source: Supplied


“That’s when I began my online research for natural remedies. As luck would have it, yoga and meditation kept coming up in the search results and I found myself on a flight to India,” she says.  

Soon after reaching India, Ms Gill attended a yoga camp in Rishikesh in the northern state of Uttrakhand, renowned for its yoga centres. She says she was able to regain her lost health after she undertook yoga training.

Now, she helps people bring the same change in their lives as she spreads awareness about yoga in Sydney. 

“Yoga is beyond doing some aasanas (postures) in the morning. It is a lifestyle change. We can make a start with a simple 5-10 minute meditation session and some simple postures. The benefits it has on your body and mind will make you long for more,” says Ms Gill. 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the interview in Punjabi.

