Yoga at the crack of dawn, at Parliament House of Victoria

Led by renowned yoga teacher Rajendra Yenkannamoole, dozens of people performed yoga aasanas and surya namaskaras on the steps of the Parliament House, followed by refreshments and "chai pe charcha"!





Indian Consul General Manika Jain participated in the proceedings this morning, and invited everyone to join the free Yoga event on June 21 at Springers Leisure Centre (Keysborough), to mark the first ever International Day of Yoga.



