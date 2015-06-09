SBS Punjabi

Yoga at the crack of dawn, at Parliament House of Victoria

Consul General of India in Victoria, Manika Jain, with Rajendra Yenkannamoole, at the steps of Parliament House of Victoria

Published 9 June 2015 at 10:31am, updated 4 June 2018 at 5:39pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Many Melburnians headed to Parliament House of Victoria early this morning, to participate in an event that launched the upcoming International Day of Yoga celebrations.

Led by renowned yoga teacher Rajendra Yenkannamoole, dozens of people performed yoga aasanas and surya namaskaras on the steps of the Parliament House, followed by refreshments and "chai pe charcha"!

Indian Consul General Manika Jain participated in the proceedings this morning, and invited everyone to join the free Yoga event on June 21 at Springers Leisure Centre (Keysborough), to mark the first ever International Day of Yoga. 

Here is a brief interview with the Hon Consul General about preparations for the upcoming International Day of Yoga...

