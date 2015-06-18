Yoga for physical, mental, social and spiritual health

Mr Rajendra Yennkannamoole, the founder Vasudeva Kriya Yoga tells us about its significance for physical, mental and spiritual well-being and how Yogabhyas is different for working out at a gym.
The Indian Consulate in Victoria and Vasudeva Kriya Yoga are jointly hosting an all-day conference on Sunday, June 21 at Springers Leisure Centre, Keysborough, which is expected to be attended by hundreds of people.
Here is an interview with Rajendra about this event and about the importance of Yoga in daily living. Although it is a free event, registrations is essential.