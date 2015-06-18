Yoga for physical, mental, social and spiritual health

Mr Rajendra Yennkannamoole, the founder Vasudeva Kriya Yoga tells us about its significance for physical, mental and spiritual well-being and how Yogabhyas is different for working out at a gym.





The Indian Consulate in Victoria and Vasudeva Kriya Yoga are jointly hosting an all-day conference on Sunday, June 21 at Springers Leisure Centre, Keysborough, which is expected to be attended by hundreds of people.



