Yoga for physical, mental, social and spiritual health

Rajendra (left), leading a Yoga session at the steps of Victorian Parliament House, Melbourne

Published 18 June 2015 at 11:16pm, updated 4 June 2018 at 5:33pm
By Manpreet K Singh
The first-ever International Day of Yoga is being celebrated on Sunday, June 21.

Mr Rajendra Yennkannamoole, the founder Vasudeva Kriya Yoga tells us about its significance for physical, mental and spiritual well-being and how Yogabhyas is different for working out at a gym.

The Indian Consulate in Victoria and Vasudeva Kriya Yoga are jointly hosting an all-day conference on Sunday, June 21 at Springers Leisure Centre, Keysborough, which is expected to be attended by hundreds of people.

Here is an interview with Rajendra about this event and about the importance of Yoga in daily living.  Although it is a free event, registrations is essential.  

