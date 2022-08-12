SBS Punjabi

Office occupancy rates in most capital cities show post-pandemic slump

SBS Punjabi

VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID19

A real estate advertisement is seen in Melbourne. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 August 2022 at 12:49pm
By Gloria Kalache, Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

The Property Council of Australia says CBD office occupancy rose in only two of the six capital cities that it monitors in July. Melbourne is the lowest, falling 11 percentage points, with a little over a third of all office space being used.

Published 12 August 2022 at 12:49pm
By Gloria Kalache, Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
The hybrid workplace has been embraced by many since the pandemic began and lockdowns forced changes to the way people worked.

With the exception of Perth and Canberra, capital cities across the country experienced a drop in occupancy rates in July.

Sydney went from 55 to 53, Brisbane from 64 to 53 and Adelaide from 71 to 64.

Advertisement
But Melbourne had the lowest occupancy rate of just 38 per cent.

Taxi drivers are certainly feeling the pinch with less foot traffic in the CBDs.

Despite the low office occupancy rates it doesn't appear to have affected the leasing of office space, with demand up by half a per cent over the past six months.

Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook 
and 
Twitter

Also Know

Should Australians have to deny their other citizenships to enter federal politics?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack