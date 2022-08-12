Office occupancy rates in most capital cities show post-pandemic slump

The hybrid workplace has been embraced by many since the pandemic began and lockdowns forced changes to the way people worked.





With the exception of Perth and Canberra, capital cities across the country experienced a drop in occupancy rates in July.





Sydney went from 55 to 53, Brisbane from 64 to 53 and Adelaide from 71 to 64.





Advertisement

But Melbourne had the lowest occupancy rate of just 38 per cent.





Taxi drivers are certainly feeling the pinch with less foot traffic in the CBDs.





Despite the low office occupancy rates it doesn't appear to have affected the leasing of office space, with demand up by half a per cent over the past six months.





Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

