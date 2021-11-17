'One amazing Sikh at a time': A book about embracing differences and celebrating roots

Highlights 'One amazing Sikh at a time' is a book recounting the lives of 51 extraordinary Sikh achievers

Dr Seerat Kaur Gill, author of this book says the lack of inclusive Sikh literature for children prompted her to write this book

Dr Seerat Kaur Gill says that the inspiration to write the book came to her when her six-year-old daughter, Sehar, felt that her father's turban led to several careless comments in her classroom.





At that crossroad, my daughter found it easier to conform rather than embrace the uniqueness of her faith, says the author of 'One Amazing Sikh at a Time'.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, the 33-year-old mum says her daughter's disposition prompted her to educate her about contemporary heroes of the Sikh religion.





Advertisement

"But when we went out in the market to get some Sikh inclusive literature meant for children, we didn't find anything relevant for kids," she says.





The incident motivated her to write this book that she claims has been compiled to instil a sense of pride for the Sikh faith in every reader and make children like her daughter aware of their religious roots.





"I want young children to blend in and embrace the uniqueness of their religion without losing their identity."





Sehar, Dr Gill's elder daughter who inspired her to author 'One amazing Sikh at a time'. Source: Supplied by Dr Gill





Dr Gill says she chose to write the book in English rather than Punjabi so it could reach out to wider audiences and children of people of Sikh faith born in countries outside India.





"The book has illustrations by Delhi based artist Anantjeet Kaur, which serves as an accessible introduction to Sikh heritage for the new generation," she shares.





Talking about her love for writing, Dr Gill, born into a literary family, who has been writing for newspapers, says the atmosphere at home piqued her interest in reading and writing at a very young age.





"My grandfather Gurnam Singh Teer was a famous humorist writer, and my mother Babbu Teer is a regular columnist with a Punjabi newspaper," she says.





Book launch of 'One amazing Sikh at a time'. Source: Supplied by Dr Gill





The book has received appreciation from many Sikh leaders and representatives around the world since its launch.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the full interview with Dr Seerat Kaur Gill in Punjabi.



Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .











