Opinion: The sociocultural and behavioural aspects of COVID-19

Photo used for representation only. Source: Pexels

Published 12 August 2021 at 12:23pm, updated 12 August 2021 at 12:37pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

COVID-19 has exposed the economy and society to unprecedented challenges, confirming the past, present, and future, including obedience, emotion, and caring for people living in poverty, isolation, and poor health. Given these difficult scenarios, Melbourne-based economist Dr Baljit Singh explains how the pandemic has impacted the very fabric of society.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the full opinion piece in Punjabi.

