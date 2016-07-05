SBS Punjabi

Organs donation - where do we stand?

Published 5 July 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 6 July 2016 at 9:46am
There is big shortage of not only the blood donors but also of organ donors and especially in ethnic communities due to various cultural beliefs and values.

One can live for another life, if he / she can donate their vital organs to some needy e.g. eyes, hearth, kidneys etc. Why there are very few organ donors? is it because of lack of awareness, because of cultural beliefs or something else? Listen to this feature about the benefits that this donation can bring to the lives of people.

