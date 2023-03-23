Oscar winner Guneet Monga to produce a documentary on rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh

monga.jpg

Guneet Monga to produce a Netflix documentary on Honey Singh's life. Source: Twitter

A documentary film on the life of hip-hop artist and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is set to arrive on Netflix. It will capture the rapper's rise as an artist and his abrupt absence from the centre stage at the height of his career. The project will be produced by Guneet Monga, who recently won an Oscar for her documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'. This and more in our weekly series from the world of movies and music.

Click on the audio player to tune into this podcast in Punjabi.
