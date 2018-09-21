‘Our Farmers Our Pride’: Indian-Australians come together for a charity walk

NSW eyaletinde kuraklıktan etkilenmiş olan bir çiftçi. Source: AAP
Published 21 September 2018
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
The ‘Our Farmers Our Pride - Walk for Farmers' will pass through 5 regional centres of NSW- Bowral, Mossvale, Goulbourn, Collector and Yass, on its way to Canberra. The event is hoping to raise $250,000 for the charity Aussie Helpers Ltd.
