Our special interview with two Punjabi PSOs of Victoria

Preet Baidmann and Talwinder Singh

Preet Baidmann and Talwinder Singh

Published 15 September 2016 at 5:16pm, updated 15 September 2016 at 5:50pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Over the past four years, more than 1300 Protective Services Officers have been inducted by Victoria Police, to keep commuters safe in and around train stations. The new recruits come from various multicultural backgrounds, including Punjabi.

PSOs Talwinder Singh and Preet Baidmaan with SBS Punjabi's Manpreet K Singh
PSOs Talwinder Singh and Preet Baidmaan with SBS Punjabi's Manpreet K Singh
In this special interview, two Punjabi PSO's, Preet Baidmaan and Talwinder Singh tell us more about their job and what it entails; they tell us what if feels like, to come from a visibly different cultural background, and be involved in law enforcement; and they tell us about the eligibility requirements and training that PSOs undergo.

 It is worth noting that over 100 PSOs have successfully graduated as police officers, and more continue to make that transition.

PSO Preet Baidmaan, at her assigned railway station in Victoria
PSO Preet Baidmaan, at her assigned railway station in Victoria


 

Talwinder Singh, graduating as a PSO from the Police Academy
Talwinder Singh, graduating as a PSO from the Police Academy


PSOs Talwinder Singh and Preet Baidmaan at SBS Melbourne studios
PSOs Talwinder Singh and Preet Baidmaan at SBS Melbourne studios


