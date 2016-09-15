Our special interview with two Punjabi PSOs of Victoria

In this special interview, two Punjabi PSO's, Preet Baidmaan and Talwinder Singh tell us more about their job and what it entails; they tell us what if feels like, to come from a visibly different cultural background, and be involved in law enforcement; and they tell us about the eligibility requirements and training that PSOs undergo.
PSOs Talwinder Singh and Preet Baidmaan with SBS Punjabi's Manpreet K Singh Source: SBS Punjabi
It is worth noting that over 100 PSOs have successfully graduated as police officers, and more continue to make that transition.
PSO Preet Baidmaan, at her assigned railway station in Victoria Source: SBS Punjabi
Talwinder Singh, graduating as a PSO from the Police Academy Source: T Singh
PSOs Talwinder Singh and Preet Baidmaan at SBS Melbourne studios Source: SBS Punjabi