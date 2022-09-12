'Overwhelming response': ASA’s athletic carnival attracted athletes from all age groups and backgrounds

The annual athletic carnival at the Cornucopia Reserve, Glenwood, organised by the Australian Sikh Association, Sydney, on 11 September, attracted athletes and sports lovers of all ages and backgrounds.





Kulwinder Singh Bajwa, Director of Sports and Culture of the association told SBS Punjabi, “There were around 2000 community members taking part and enjoying the games”.





The special attractions of the carnival were the events organised for the senior community members, particularly females who participated in various race and jump events.





With thousands of people congregating, free meals and drinks were provided to everyone throughout the day.



Harseen Kaur, an athlete, coach and volunteer. Credit: Australian Sikh Association Harseen Kaur, an athlete, coach and volunteer at the event, said, “The location of this carnival is very apt for the Sydney siders”.





“Me and my husband, a level-2 athletics coach, train here three days a week and run special coaching sessions for the youth as well," she says.







The association also organised a special free bus service to ferry the community from the Gurudwara to the sports venue.





Mr Ranjit Singh Khera, a well-known sports personality in the Punjabi community, was the main commentator for the event.

