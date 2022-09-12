SBS Punjabi

'Overwhelming response': ASA’s athletic carnival attracted athletes from all age groups and backgrounds

SBS Punjabi

ASA's Athletics carnival attracted large number of athletes

ASA's Athletics carnival attracted large number of athletes Credit: Australian Sikh Association

Published 12 September 2022 at 3:30pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

An action-packed day featured various sports events, including races, long jump, shot put, tug of war and much more at the annual athletic carnival 2022 held by the Australian Sikh Association, Sydney.

The annual athletic carnival at the Cornucopia Reserve, Glenwood, organised by the Australian Sikh Association, Sydney, on 11 September, attracted athletes and sports lovers of all ages and backgrounds.

Kulwinder Singh Bajwa, Director of Sports and Culture of the association told SBS Punjabi, “There were around 2000 community members taking part and enjoying the games”.

The special attractions of the carnival were the events organised for the senior community members, particularly females who participated in various race and jump events.

With thousands of people congregating, free meals and drinks were provided to everyone throughout the day.
Harseen Kaur, an athlete, coach and volunteer. Credit: Australian Sikh Association
Harseen Kaur, an athlete, coach and volunteer at the event, said, “The location of this carnival is very apt for the Sydney siders”.

“Me and my husband, a level-2 athletics coach, train here three days a week and run special coaching sessions for the youth as well," she says.


The association also organised a special free bus service to ferry the community from the Gurudwara to the sports venue.

Mr Ranjit Singh Khera, a well-known sports personality in the Punjabi community, was the main commentator for the event.
Credit: ASA
Talking about making better facilities for visitors and athletes on the ever-increasing magnitude of this event, Mr Bajwa said, “Looking at the overwhelming response of today’s carnival, we may have to organise it in a much bigger way next time, probably over two days”.
