Pakistan Diary: 50 arrested in connection with attack on Hindu temple in Punjab

The district’s Deputy Commissioner Khuram Shehzad on 9 August said the temple has been handed over back to the Hindu community following repairs to the structure.





Mr Shehzad added that security had been stepped up and the situation is under control.





Earlier, Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan had condemned the attack and stated that the government would renovate the damaged temple.





Advertisement

“Strongly condemn attack on Ganesh Mandir in Bhung, RYK yesterday. I have already asked IG Punjab to ensure arrest of all culprits & take action against any police negligence. The govt will also restore the Mandir,” he wrote on Twitter.





Click on the player above to listen to the segment in Punjabi.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus



