Pakistan Diary: 50 arrested in connection with attack on Hindu temple in Punjab

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government will renovate the Hindu temple in Bhong city that was attacked by a mob on Wednesday. Source: File photo/AP

Published 12 August 2021 at 12:30pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Police have arrested 52 people among the 150 suspected of ransacking a Hindu Temple in Bhong, a town in eastern Punjab province. This and more in our weekly news update from Pakistan.

The district’s Deputy Commissioner Khuram Shehzad on 9 August said the temple has been handed over back to the Hindu community following repairs to the structure.

Mr Shehzad added that security had been stepped up and the situation is under control.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan had condemned the attack and stated that the government would renovate the damaged temple.

“Strongly condemn attack on Ganesh Mandir in Bhung, RYK yesterday. I have already asked IG Punjab to ensure arrest of all culprits & take action against any police negligence. The govt will also restore the Mandir,” he wrote on Twitter.

