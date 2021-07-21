SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Afghanistan recalls envoy over abduction of ambassador’s daughter

Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan Source: Supplied

Published 21 July 2021 at 10:45am
Presented by Masood Mallhi
The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan was “briefly kidnapped and injured” by unknown assailants, officials say. This news and more in our weekly news bulletin.

According to media reports, Silsila Alikhil was seized on her way home in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Friday and held for several hours.

The Afghan foreign ministry issued a statement demanding a quick investigation, saying she was “severely tortured”. Later it said senior diplomats including the ambassador had been recalled.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wants the matter treated as top priority and the culprits caught within 48 hours, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said.

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

