Pakistan Diary: Afghanistan recalls envoy over abduction of ambassador’s daughter

According to media reports, Silsila Alikhil was seized on her way home in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Friday and held for several hours.





The Afghan foreign ministry issued a statement demanding a quick investigation, saying she was “severely tortured”. Later it said senior diplomats including the ambassador had been recalled.





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wants the matter treated as top priority and the culprits caught within 48 hours, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said.





