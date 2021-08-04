SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Family of nine sets Guinness World Record for being born on same day

Pakistan Diary

A representative from the Guinness Book of World Records. Source: Getty Images

Published 4 August 2021 at 3:01pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Masood Malhi
Amir Azad Mangi and his family from Larkana, Pakistan, have scripted history after it was discovered that all nine members of the family were born on the same date. This and more in our weekly news update from Pakistan.

Mr Mangi, his wife, and seven children, who add up to nine members, were all born on 1 August. The children include four twins who were also born on the same date. Interestingly, the man also got married on 1 August.

An Indian family of five members, who were born on the same day, holds the second position in this record category.

 

Click on the player above to listen to the segment in Punjabi

