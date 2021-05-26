SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Government says no to US military bases on its soil for operations against Afghanistan

Pakistan’s denied construction of US base ahead of Afghan pullout

U.S. soldiers, part of the NATO- led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) patrol west of Kabul, Afghanistan. Source: AAP

Published 26 May 2021 at 11:27am
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Masood Malhi
Pakistan government has dismissed the possibility of any US military or airbase construction on its territory ahead of international military pullout from Afghanistan. Tune into this podcast for a weekly news update from Pakistan.

The decision came after the assistant secretary for defence from the United States claimed that Pakistan had allowed the US to use its airspace and ground routes as part of its counterterrorism operations in neighbouring Afghanistan.

But the spokesperson of Pakistan's foreign office, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, on Monday denied the claims stating that “there is no US military or airbase in Pakistan, nor is any such proposal envisaged. Any speculation on this account is baseless and irresponsible and should be avoided.”

Pakistan and the US currently have an essential structure of cooperation in terms of ground and airlines of communications since 2001, but “no new agreement has been made in this regard,” Mr Chaudhri stated.

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

