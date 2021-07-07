Pakistan Diary: PM Imran Khan questions country’s past policy of supporting US-led war in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again ruled out the possibility of providing Pakistani bases to the US military for counterterrorism strikes in Afghanistan following the planned withdrawal of US troops from the neighbouring country after nearly two decades.





“We can be, and will always remain, partners in peace with America. We can never be partners in conflict anymore,” Mr Khan told Parliament in a statement.





He also questioned why former Pakistani governments decided to participate in the US and its allies 'war on terror' in Afghanistan.





“One of Pakistan’s terror suspects has been living in the UK for the past 30 years. Will the UK government ever allow us to conduct a drone strike to target him,” he asked.





He was speaking on the floor of the National Assembly during the last day of the budget session.











